Coronavirus: Amid Kerala lockdown, Governor's ‘pleasure trip’ to Ponmudi draws criticism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the government lockdown at the hill station of Ponmudi here, with entry barred to the public, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with his family in tow has gone on a ‘pleasure trip’ to the tourist hot spot.

A physician and 40 police personnel are accompanying the governor, a source said. Seven rooms at the government guest house and three rooms at the KTDC hotel have been reserved for the stay of the Governor and those accompanying him.

In a case of unmistakable irony, Arif Mohammed Khan had earlier called upon the public to adhere to the curbs imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

Coupled with this, the state government had issued an advisory warning people against undertaking unnecessary trips while ordering a lockdown of all resorts at tourist locations.

On Saturday, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had instructed people to keep away from crowded places since the authorities are yet to flesh out the route map of the COVID-19 positive Italian national who had stayed at a resort in Varkala.

Hence, the ‘pleasure trip’ by a dignitary, who ought to have led by example, drew heavy criticism.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of Governor’s Office told TNIE that he went to Ponmudi for pursuing creative works including preparing materials for his upcoming book.