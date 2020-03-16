STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala DGP should be quarantined as he was in London for three days: State Congress chief

Mullappally Ramachandran, in a statement, said the DGP participated in several meetings after returning from London.

Published: 16th March 2020 01:27 AM

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government should make it clear whether State Police Chief Loknath Behera is under quarantine as he was in London from March 3 to 5, said Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president.

Mullappally, in a statement, said the DGP participated in several meetings after returning from London.

“Over 10,000 people in London are suspected to have contracted the disease, of which around 800 tested positive. Even the health minister of the UK tested positive. So it is mandatory to screen the DGP,” he said.

He added that tourists from the UK, who landed in the state, have also tested positive for the virus.

