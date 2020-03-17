103 home quarantined in Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the route map of the COVID-19 positive Italian tourist was fleshed out, besides establishing the primary and secondary contacts, around 103 people have been home quarantined in Varkala. However, two factors hinder the COVID-19 containment strategy employed here -- wanton disregard for ‘home quarantine’, with the primary and secondary contacts roaming around and lack of clarity in the route map of the italian tourist mainly due to the duration of his stay here.

Lack of clarity

The route map created for the Italian tourist is vague. Health officials maintain there will be greater clarity in this regard in the coming days, there is even a disclaimer beneath the chart. The Italian, who reached here on February 27, was picked by a taxi driver since identified. He went to Palan Beach Resort. He had breakfast from Suprabhatam hotel on all days and lunch from hotel Abba and dinner at Clafouti Resort.

His travel mate went to a money exchange centre and Darjeeling Cafe on the same day. He had visited Master-art shop run by a friend. He had attended an offbeat DJ party on February 29. He is said to have visited Joshy Supermarket and a medical store in the city.

On some, he is believed to have dined at Trattoria Restaurant. He attended another DJ party in Kattamaram DJ, again on an unspecified date. On March 10, he and a friend went to the Government MC, Parippally, in an auto. He returned alone in an auto. Both these autos are yet to be identified.

Apart from this he also attended the festival at Kuttikattil temple situated on Varkala cliff. “He had visited so many places and he wasn’t a first-time tourist. He knows even the bylanes and places here. Tracking his route has been difficult, especially because of this. We have identified the places he had been seen at. The time frame leaves us in a difficult position,” said an official.