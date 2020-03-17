It’s a smooth run for auto industry

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In October 2018, the Supreme Court had mandated that all new vehicles sold in India adhere to the stricter (Bharat Stage) BS-VI emission norms from April 1, 2020. Today, dealerships across the country are scrambling to liquidate inventories of BS-IV vehicles before the proposed deadline, to accommodate BS-VI vehicles.

This is amid sluggish demand for automobiles owing to the economic slowdown, a proposed transition to electric vehicles and the recently emerged COVID-19 scare. Nevertheless, despite these circumstances, almost 90 per cent of BS-IV inventories have been sold out in Kerala.

This is in comparison to the scenario during the migration from BS-III to BS-IV a few years ago when dealerships had unsold inventories leading them to sell vehicles at half their original price resulting in an unsettled financial atmosphere. Experts cite efficient planning and massive advertising as the quick fixes this year.

While dealerships such as Renault, Suzuki (two-wheeler) and Yamaha in Kochi claim to have already sold out their BS-IV vehicles well before the deadline, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Maruti Suzuki have sold almost 95 per cent of their inventory in Kerala.

The right strategy

Sources with Hero MotorCorp, a two-wheeler company, stressed that rigorous advertisement played a major role.“That, along with a discount up to Rs 12,500. The company had decided to stop the production of BS-IV vehicles after December 26, 2019. During the previous transition, people assumed the deadline would be extended which resulted in unsold inventories. Effective planning has helped this year; we’ve completely liquidated our BS-IV inventories and BS-VI models have already reached our showroom,” said Sreekar Kamath, manager of Operations, Hero MotorCorp, Kochi.

“Dealers across Kerala will not have unsold inventories before the deadline. While the automobile industry is down, the efficient strategy went a long way. Only a few cars with BS-IV emission norms were manufactured from January. As a result, we just had 10-12 days of inventories before this month. Also, consumers were given discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Slashing prices does not create losses for dealers as they’re supported by manufacturers,” said Suresh Kumar, regional sales manager, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kochi.However, under any circumstances if there are a few unsold vehicles, they would be registered under the dealer’s name and sold as second-hand vehicles later, he added.

COVID-19 scare

While BS-IV emission vehicles might smoothly ‘vroom’ before March 31, sources say the coronavirus scare might affect the sales of the upcoming BS-VI emission vehicles along with the increase in prices (up to 15 per cent) owing to the conversion. For a state that ranked first in the south zone for automobile sales, this can further hamper the state’s economy.

“Over the past year, the auto industry had a little movement, but it has drastically slowed down after COVID-19. We might ask the Supreme Court for an extension as there’s a hurry to liquidate as much as possible across the country. However, in comparison to other states, there will be fewer number of unsold vehicles in Kerala as the situation is under control,” said John Paul, former president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).