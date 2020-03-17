Mangalapuram PHC makes own sanitisers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as hospitals and primary health centres (PHC) were struck by the acute shortage of masks and sanitisers owing to COVID-19 scare, Dr Mini P Mani, medical officer of Mangalapuram Primary Health Centre, decided to take matters into her own hands by making sanitisers for her staff at the centre.

“While washing hands trumps everything, we use sanitisers in hospitals for practical reasons. We faced an acute shortage and our regular suppliers were unable to help. Our staffers were worried about occupational hazards. That was when I saw the efforts of the students of Pharmacy College in Thiruvananthapuram who made sanitisers. I contacted them and was directed towards the WHO-approved sanitiser composition. The list comprised items such as spirit, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide that were already available in hospitals,” said Dr Mini.

Deputy Speaker V Sasi visited the PHC for an emergency meeting on Sunday when he was informed about the sanitiser. The PHC even replaced his sanitiser with the one they made as the former was meant to tackle bacteria, not virus. Mangalapuram panchayat is also in talks with the PHC for collaborating in the initiative.

But she has concerns. “Firstly, if everyone starts making sanitisers, the supply of raw materials could run out. Secondly, accuracy in quantities is very important. I had even used syringes to get precision. We cannot live in a false sense of security after using an ineffective sanitiser,” she said.