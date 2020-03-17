STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mangalapuram PHC makes own sanitisers

Deputy Speaker V Sasi visited the PHC for an emergency meeting on Sunday when he was informed about the sanitiser.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as hospitals and primary health centres (PHC) were struck by the acute shortage of masks and sanitisers owing to COVID-19 scare, Dr Mini P Mani, medical officer of Mangalapuram Primary Health Centre, decided to take matters into her own hands by making sanitisers for her staff at the centre.

“While washing hands trumps everything, we use sanitisers in hospitals for practical reasons. We faced an acute shortage and our regular suppliers were unable to help. Our staffers were worried about occupational hazards. That was when I saw the efforts of the students of Pharmacy College in Thiruvananthapuram who made sanitisers. I contacted them and was directed towards the WHO-approved sanitiser composition. The list comprised items such as spirit, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide that were already available in hospitals,” said Dr Mini.

Deputy Speaker V Sasi visited the PHC for an emergency meeting on Sunday when he was informed about the sanitiser. The PHC even replaced his sanitiser with the one they made as the former was meant to tackle bacteria, not virus. Mangalapuram panchayat is also in talks with the PHC for collaborating in the initiative.

But she has concerns. “Firstly, if everyone starts making sanitisers, the supply of raw materials could run out. Secondly, accuracy in quantities is very important. I had even used syringes to get precision. We cannot live in a false sense of security after using an ineffective sanitiser,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp