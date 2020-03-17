Min holds special meet to fight spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of four COVID- 19 cases in the district, the preventive and containment measures will be strengthened. In Varkala where an Italian tourist who was active among the public for two weeks and was later identified to be COVID-19 positive, the government is pulling all stops to bring the situation under control. A special meeting was held here on Monday by Minister Kadakampally Surendran to discuss further course of action.

“We need to ensure that people in home quarantine are following proper guidelines to strengthen the prevention and spread at the local level. The vast majority of those who came from abroad, including foreigners, are living in homes/hotels subject to directives. But there are some people who handle it carelessly. This situation should be avoided. Those who are under surveillance in homes should not go out in public,” said the minister.

A committee of 10 volunteers will be set up to look into these issues at the panchayat ward level.

The corporation wards have a 20-member volunteer committee. This will be strengthened by the cooperation of health workers and police.

Legislators explained the situation in their constituencies. Mayor K Sreekumar, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, MLAs Sivakumar, K. Ansalan, D K Murali, I B Satheesh, K S Sabarinathan, M Vincent and V K Prashanth, and district panchayat president V K Madhu were present.