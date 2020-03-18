222 more under observation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 222 people were placed under observation in the district on Tuesday in the wake of Covid-19 scare. At present, there are 680 people in home quarantine. There are 20 people in the isolation ward in the General Hospital, 26 in the Medical College Hospital, four in Peroorkada District Model Hospital and seven in Nedumangad Taluk Hospital. There are eight people in the isolation ward of Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital and one in KIMS Hospital.

Of the 450 samples sent for testing, results of 215 have been received. Among them, four samples have tested positive. Those who tested positive are being treated at the isolation ward of the Medical College Hospital. A total of 86 passengers who arrived at the domestic terminal of Trivandrum Airport and 1,583 at the international terminal were screened.

The collectorate control room received 614 calls on Tuesday while Disha call centre received 149. Eight people in need of psychological support called the Mental Health Helpline on Tuesday. So far, 969 persons have sought psychological support.