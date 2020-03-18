Kanivu 108 to the rescue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 50 Kanivu 108 ambulances have been deployed in nine districts across the state to strengthen Covid-19 preventive measures. Employees at the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Control Room in Technopark are now alert round the clock. If the caller has Covid-19 symptoms, the information is passed on to each district corona cell. Specific ambulances for Covid-19 efforts are sent to the location of the caller to collect them soon after. The ambulances have served over 500 people so far.

In the first phase, only two ambulances from Kanivu were used. The number has increased to 50 in the second phase. While two ambulances have been deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, there are three each in Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur, 26 in Ernakulam, four each in Palakkad and Malappuram and two in Kasaragod.

A total of 108 ambulances have been deployed at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur airports. The ambulances are coordinated in each district under the supervision of the District Corona Monitoring Cell. The ambulances are disinfected after each trip.