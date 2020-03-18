Uncertainty lingers in Varkala after Italian tourist tests positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty lingers in Varkala after an Italian tourist was tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The tourist spot is more or less in a complete lockdown and the fear among the people was mitigated to a certain extent when 17 out of 30 samples of primary contacts sent for analysis tested negative on Tuesday. “The results have managed to bring down the panic situation. Business was generally bad this year and now we are in a complete lockdown,” said Anoop Nair, Hindustan Beach Retreat, Varkala.

Meanwhile, health volunteers of all the affected eight wards in the municipality are visiting each house to ensure that people in home quarantine remain so. A few of the shops were shut down due to contact with the Italian tourist. On Tuesday, the local body had to seal one shop which opened as usual for business.

“The health volunteers are specially trained and they will give instructions to the families of those under home quarantine. In the case of Suprabhatham Hotel, the manager is under home quarantine and the workers are under observation. They are cooking food for themselves.

If any person under home quarantine requires food, we will provide it,” said Bindu Haridas, Varkala municipal chairperson. Social media was abuzz with videos and photos allegedly showing the Italian tourist at Attukal Pongala and a dance party. However, it turned out to be another Italian citizen

guide of italian tourist tests -ve

Kollam: The result of three persons - 2 autodrivers and a guide, who was in contact with corona-hit Italian tourist and were in the isolation ward of MCH, Parippally, has turned out to be negative. The Italian was residing in a Varkala resort.

Efforts on to idenTIfY co-passengers of doctor

T’Puram:The Health Department has begun efforts to identify the passengers who travelled on-board the Qatar Airways flight QR 506 on which the Covid-19 victim, a doctor at SCTIMST, had returned to India. Of the 44 travellers, 27 persons were categorised as high risk and 17 as low risk, said District Collector K Gopalakrishnan. Currently, the route map of the doctor’s contacts is being prepared. Of the 43 SCTIMST doctors on home quarantine, 26 have been categorised as high risk contacts while 17 are low risk contacts.