34 more of Sree Chitra hosp sent to quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 34 more employees of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) were sent to home quarantine on Wednesday, taking the total number of staff in isolation to around 110. All of them are suspected to have had some kind of contact with the radiologist, who tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from Spain on March 1. On Monday, the hospital had asked 76 staff who had come in contact with the doctor to go in quarantine.

Hospital sources said surgeries and procedures of urgent nature were being conducted without fail. They expressed concern over confusing and fake news on the rounds which claim the hospital had come to a standstill. “We receive several calls from anxious patients. It is hard to convince them that the rescheduling of review appointments is a temporary arrangement,” they said.

But some patients alleged the hospital was showing undue haste in discharging patients. “Patients who underwent serious procedures are being asked to return early. What if they develop any complication after reaching home? They will not get a hearty welcome at other hospitals owing to the stigma,” the relative of a patient said. Meanwhile, the staff and even the bystanders at the hospital alleged they were facing social stigma at public places and restaurants in the wake of the Covid-19 panic.