Corp brings food to those in home quarantine, corona care centres

 The city corporation is now bringing food to quarantined families.

Published: 19th March 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Divya S Iyer, MGNREGS state mission director, takes part in the ‘Break the Chain’ awareness campaign held at Kallikad panchayat on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is now bringing food to quarantined families. On Wednesday, a family residing in the city and six people staying in the community hall in Anayara were supplied food by the civic body. In the coming days, the supply will be increased based on demand. The health officers of the respective circles are in charge of the distribution.

“The menu we follow is approved by the Health Department. We provided them idiyappam and curry for breakfast, lunch with sambhar, pulisseri and avial and chappathi and chicken for dinner. We were informed to give fish and chicken for lunch too. Therefore, in the coming days a non-veg menu will be followed,” said a city corporation official.

The city corporation has also set up seven handwashing kiosks in various places as part of the ‘Break The Chain’ campaign. The kiosks have been set up in the railway stations in Thampanoor and Pettah, bus stands in Thampanoor and East Fort and Kazhakootam, Palayam market, and the corporation main office. 

Meanwhile, the budget presentation for 2020-21 of the city corporation has been postponed. The date has been shifted to March 24. “There is no other option other than move forward with it. We have to pass the budget before March 31. We will take necessary precautions for the presentation,” said a city corporation official. The corporation has also called an emergency council meeting on Thursday.

The corporation has set up seven handwashing kiosks in various places as part of the ‘Break The Chain’ campaign

