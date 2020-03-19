STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: 1,633 more under observation, 64 in hosp isolation

A total of 2,350 people in home quarantine in district; 415 of 507 samples test negative, results of 102 awaited; Four positive cases being treated at MCH

Published: 19th March 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:10 AM

catch ’em young An anganwadi worker applies sanitiser on the palms of children as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, at the Central bus station in Thampanoor. The drive is being organised by the health department | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,633 new patients were under observation in the district on Wednesday as part of the Covid-19 containment efforts. There are 2,350 people in home quarantine in the district now. A total of 64 people are in various isolation wards, with 20 patients in the General Hospital, 29 in the Medical College Hospital (MCH), four in the Peroorkkada District Model Hospital, seven in Nedumangad Taluk Hospital, one in Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital, one in KIMS Hospital and two in SAT Hospital. Of the 507 samples tested, 415 were negative.

The results of 102 samples are awaited. The four positive cases are being treated at the Medical College Hospital. Among those who arrived at the airport on Wednesday, 19 patients were referred for observation. A total of 422 calls were received at the Collectorate Control Room and 17 at the Disha call centre. 

Pilgrimage cancelled
The 63rd Thekkan Kurisumala pilgrimage has been called off by the Latin Diocese of Neyyattinkara. The Church has asked the devotees to pray at their own homes during this time.

PRD app a big hit
The Information and Public Relations Department’s GoK Direct app for Covid-19 updates is trending in Google Play Store with four lakh downloads. An equal number of persons subscribed to the SMS service to get updates and information about the disease. Those who wish to get SMS updates can make a missed call to 8302201133. 

Moratorium on loans in the wake of Covid-19
T’Puram: The State-level Bankers Committee meeting held here on Wednesday decided to offer moratorium on all loans until January 31. It will be implemented  after getting RBI’s  approval. The loan rearrangement and moratorium will be applicable only for loans which had not become NPA as on January 31. The loans will be rescheduled after January 31 next year. The exact number of instalments defaulted this year will be extended to next year. Interest will not be waived. 

Govt offices told to limit number of visitors
T’Puram: The General Administration Department has asked all government offices to limit the number of visitors. Entry of visitors should be limited to one gate and thermal scanners should be used if possible, a circular said.The scanner should be used to screen both employees and visitors. Trained office staff can use the scanner. Unnecessary official travels should be avoided. All non-urgent meetings ought to be cancelled and others should be conducted through video conferencing. 

Man arrested over misleading video
T’Puram: Nemom police have arrested a 38-year-old man for spreading a misleading video on Covid-19 on social media. Mukesh, a resident of Karumam, was arrested on Tuesday. The police said the accused circulated a video that showed him consuming alcohol with his friends. The man was reportedly telling that consuming alcohol mixed with honey and lemon could enhance immunity against Covid-19. He was later released on station bail.

RCC tightens preventive measures 
Regional Cancer Centre director said that patients have to be accompanied by relatives who haven’t travelled overseas in the past one month and haven’t come into contact with foreigners. This is a dangerous situation for cancer patients, she said.

