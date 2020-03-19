HLL introduces ‘Stay Healthy’ policy for employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign launched by the state government, HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL) has implemented a ‘Stay Healthy’ policy for their employees. As part of the preventive measures, the HLL authorities have installed thermal scanners at the entrance of all major units for temperature monitoring and effective isolation of potential Covid-19 carriers.

HLL has also set up washing kiosks at the main entrance gate with soap dispensers and hand sanitisers. To prevent the potential spread of Covid-19 and also to create a hygienic workspace culture, hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed at different points.

As part of the campaign, HLL organised a talk by senior General Medicine specialist Dr Rajan K to create awareness on the dos and don’ts regarding the virus. A short video on how to protect yourself against Covid-19 by WHO will be screened in the reception areas of all units. HLL has also stepped up cleaning activities to disinfect potential public spots.