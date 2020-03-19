Online training: Section of teachers to keep away

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the schools shut owing to Covid-19 but teachers asked to report for duty, the government felt it was the right time to roll out its IT training programme for the faculty. However, citing the virus scare, a section of 81,000 primary school teachers have decided to keep away from the programme.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) project had planned to impart online IT training to the teachers during the school shutdown period. The training was planned to be completed in five days. However, an umbrella organisation of seven teachers’ associations, most of them affiliated to UDF, have decided to boycott the programme.

“The teachers will have to travel to far-off schools designated for the training. Using public transport on all these days will put them at risk,” said M Salahudeen of Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 56,000 of the 81,000 teachers have registered for the training programme.

Concerns unfounded

According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, the concerns of the teachers were unfounded. “The programme is slated between March 18 and 30 and teachers can choose any five days of their convenience. The question of crowding does not arise.” Also, it is not compulsory that teachers should use only the facilities provided in schools. They can just log in to the Samagra portal, he said.