Trucks procured by corporation lie abandoned

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dual-load dumpers bought by the city corporation under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission to transport waste have been lying idle on the premises of Shantikavadam in Thycaud. According to the locals, the 10 corporation vehicles which are in a rusted state have been lying in the area for more than eight years. “The place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes owing to the garbage dumped near the trucks. Although corporation officials had come to the site to inspect the vehicles for auction purposes, nothing has been done to remove them from the area,” said Santosh V, a fish seller at the Kannettumukku market.

Due to the ongoing piling work at the Kannettumukku market, the fish and vegetable sellers of the market have been given a small area adjacent to the unused trucks to sell their products. Apart from pollution, some sellers claim to have seen snakes in the area. “The vehicles have to either be cleaned or removed from the area,” said Thangamani G, a seller in the area.

On this, Vidya Mohan, Thycaud ward councillor, said: “We have arranged another place to provide temporary shelter for the vendors of the market. We cannot construct an enclosure since the area is part of Shantikavadam. The vendors will be shifted to the market premises once the construction works are completed in the next four months”.

Superintending engineer A Muhammed Ashraf who was unaware of the issue said that he will inspect the vehicles and take suitable action. “We have issued tenders to clear the site. Soon, they would be carted away,” said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. She added that the civic body had tried several times to auction the abandoned trucks in the past but unfortunately nobody came forward.