Kerala: Corporation sets up collection bins for used face masks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the Covid-19 outbreak, people have begun using masks and hand sanitisers as precautionary measures. But most of these used masks are disposed of on streets, thereby increasing the spread of the virus.

In the wake of unscientific disposal of used masks and gloves, the city corporation in association with Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) biomedical waste treatment and disposal project- IMAGE (Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly), has started installing collection bins in different locations across the city.

“We have been conducting regular meetings with the Health Wing and the other members of the corporation since the outbreak on different initiatives that can be adopted to tackle the spread of the virus. One of the issues raised was the unscientific disposal of used masks and gloves which are creating a menace on the streets, thereby risking the lives of others. So, we considered installing separate collection bins for used masks and gloves,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

The collection bins have been set up at the hand wash kiosks at Thampanoor, East Fort, Kazhakoottam, Palayam, Corporation main office and Pettah.

Health authorities have pointed out that the masks used in hospitals or isolation facilities constitute medical waste and need to be treated accordingly.

It should be incinerated at dedicated facilities and should not be thrown on roads or discarded randomly. They also said that as used masks may have cough secretions, it can put others at the risk of infection.

Used masks collected at the hand wash kiosks set up at various points in the city by the corporation will be segregated with the help of IMA. They will be segregated as per the rules of Biomedical Waste Management Act 2016.

“We have been installing different coloured bins at General Hospital to segregate the different types of biomedical wastes such as surgical masks, gloves and syringes,” said Sunil Plakkil, administration manager, IMA. “Besides this, we will also give training to the corporation workers on the ways to handle used masks and gloves,” he added.

As part of carrying out fumigation and disinfection measures, a 10-member emergency response team comprising all health inspectors in all health circles has been formed.

Thermal scanners will also be procured by the corporation to be used in public places in the city. The Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) has launched campaigns in various hospitals to create awareness among the patients and bystanders on the proper disposal of masks.