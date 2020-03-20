Thiruvananthapuram hotels shut down amidst coronavirus outbreak

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Many hotels in the city are now closing doors due to the unavailability of labourers and decreased business.

A few of them disinfected the premises of their hotels before closing down. The business has dipped to 40 per cent with online deliveries being affected to a larger extent.

“Lack of labourers is the primary reason for the gradual shutdown. Restaurants have become short-staffed. Apart from it, we have been facing losses. Functional restaurants have been instructed to follow safety measures. They also provide sanitisers and hand wash products now,” said B Vijayakumar, district secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

Some hotels have reduced production. “An elaborate menu would also add to the loss, with limited customers. The number of orders placed via delivery apps has plummeted too,” said a hotel owner in the city. Another hotel owner said that hotels in rented buildings have trouble negotiating with the owners.

“The government will have to take steps to make sure that the hotel sector doesn’t crash,” he said. Meanwhile, KHRA has also slammed the rumours that the association has requested the hotels to shut down.

“We have asked hotels to follow the guidelines set by the Health Department. We have asked hotel owners in the same lane to remain open on alternate days,” said Jayapal G, general secretary, KHRA.