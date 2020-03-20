Thiruvananthapuram tailors pitch in to meet demand for face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sivan Kutty, a 53-year-old tailor from the city, is busy making face masks to meet its rising demand among public in the wake of Covid-19 scare.

The in-availability of masks in areas near his shop in Vazhuthacaud prompted him to start making and selling it at reasonable price. Unlike the single-use-triple layer masks, the cloth masks made by Sivan kutty and wife T K Sreemani can be reused after washing. Made of cotton and polyester, the masks have been in huge demand in the last few days.

“I started making the masks a week ago to meet the demand of locals who couldn’t afford the highly-priced masks available in market,”says Sivan.

An advertisement that he posted on Facebook about the cloth masks also attracted more buyers. Medical shops that have run out of face masks have approached Shivan Kutty for buying his masks.

Shivan Kutty now manages to sell at least 200 cloth masks per day. He credited his brother-in-law Sreekumaran N, a retired bank employee, for motivating him to make the masks to meet the public demand.

Other tailors in the district have also started making cloth masks. According to K Jayaraman, president of Thayyal Thozhilali union, some of tailors have taken up the task of supplying masks to city hospitals.

“We are offering a service to the public to help them combat the disease. We don’t see it as business as we earn only a little amount from selling it. The pandemic has also affected our business since people are staying indoors”said Jayaraman.