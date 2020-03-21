STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona care centres set up with community spread in sight

The district administration and city corporation have identified facilities to help isolate people with symptoms

Published: 21st March 2020 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the community spreading of Covid-19 in the district a real possibility, the district administration and local bodies are pulling out all stops to set up corona care facilities to isolate people with symptoms. Should the need arise, these facilities will house the suspected cases and they will receive similar care as in a hospital for the duration of their stay.

Four major buildings have been identified in the capital so far. Sameti Hall, AnayaraThe facility houses those who returned from corona-affected countries. The first group comprised 32 people, most of whom were from an ashram. They were later moved to another facility in Kollam. With the last person kept under observation leaving on Friday, the building will be disinfected before a new group is admitted. 

Youth Hostel, Veli
The Youth Hostel of the Central Government with the State Youth Welfare Board chairman as its head can house up to 30 people in isolation. Currently, the building is being prepped and the eight staff members are prepared to house people at a short notice. Food will be supplied by Kudumbashree through the city corporation.

Chelsa Hospital
The hospital is a backup plan of the authorities. Should community spreading increase, the existing medical machinery will prove insufficient. The hospital had been shut down for a while now. The facility can be used to isolate suspected cases. The district administration has also chipped in to help in isolating suspected cases. 

Taluk hospitals in Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Fort are now facilitated to care for isolated cases. 
With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging the local bodies to find more such buildings in all localities, more such facilities will be set up. Mayor K Sreekumar said that a meeting was held with all zonal office representatives to locate such buildings. 

Institute of Management in Government Hostel, Barton Hill 
The hostel has been disinfected as per protocol and is on standby should the need arise. It has separate rooms which will help in isolating suspected cases and will prove helpful in the long run.

Comments

