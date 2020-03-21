Corp imposes restrictions at office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to tackle the community spreading of Covid-19 virus, the city corporation has imposed stringent restrictions at the main office. Since the corporation has hundreds of people arriving for various purposes, the chances of a community spread are high prompting the corporation to take the decision. Entry is given only on the basis of the importance of their purpose. Mayor K Sreekumar urged the public to come to the office only if absolutely necessary. The city corporation set up a separate call centre to provide information to the public regarding their queries. The call centre number is 8590036770.