Cricket at Poojapura in times of Covid-19

Corp fails to impose restrictions, youngsters continue to gather at ground to either play or watch cricket matches

Published: 21st March 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government has launched campaigns like ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to popularise hand washing, use of masks and social distancing to fight Covid-19, the Poojapura Ground -- a popular open space in the capital -- continues to host cricket games. Youngsters continue to crowd at the ground to watch and join in the local cricket games taking place everyday. Despite being on the frontline campaigning against Covid-19, the civic body is yet to take a solid step to prevent such events. M R Gopan, BJP council party leader, alleged that this exposes the double standards practised by the ruling front.

“The scenario could worsen in the coming weeks and it is high time the ruling front takes proactive measures to prevent such gatherings. The civic body must intervene,” said Gopan. Poojapura ward councillor Vijayalakshmi said people continue to use the ground with the civic body’s permission. “They haven’t sealed the ground yet. It’s a very popular spot in the city. Irrespective of age, people gather at the ground,” she said. 

Per day, the civic body collects Rs 200 as a user fee. An official with the non-tax revenue department said the number of bookings has come down. “However, several organisers haven’t cancelled their prior bookings, and they continue to use the space,” he said.  When asked about the current situation, Mayor K Sreekumar said the civic body strictly recommends the citizens to act responsibly during such tough times. “Youngsters using Poojapura ground haven’t come to our notice. If true, action will be taken,” he said. 

