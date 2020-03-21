Department to go ahead with today’s Forest Day programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the spread of Covid-19, the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been assiduously trying to impress upon the public athe need to avoid crowds and public gatherings. Since the only way of combating the virus spread is to cut short public contact, serious restrictions have been put in place regarding gatherings of all sorts. However, the seriousness of the occasion seems to be lost on the Forest Department officials and Minister K Raju.

The department has been conducting back-to-back programmes with sizeable attendance during this distressing period showing scant regard for the measures announced by the chief minister himself. The latest one in this list will the observance of International Forest Day at Forest Training Institute at Arippa on Saturday. As per the programme schedule, the minister will be attending the function.

The Forest Department had conducted another department function on March 7 at Arippa itself, when the state government was taking steps to curb the spread of the epidemic. The passing out parade of Beat Forest Officer trainees was held with much fanfare throwing ‘caution’, a term that has been used by the chief minister regularly, to the wind. Raju had also taken part in this.

On March 17, the day when the CM warned of slightest of lapse in taking precautions against Coronavirus, the minister had performed the handing over function of Pump Action Guns to the officials. However, this was a toned down event with less number of participants. Another programme, the training of beat officers that was to be held at Arippa and Walayar, was cancelled following criticism from various corners.

A Forest Department official said Saturday’s event is not being postponed because it includes handing over of consent of five tribal families, who are willing to relocate from the forest settlements, to the minister.“The department is also planning to observe Forest Day with much hype. So that is another reason,” the official added. Meanwhile, the minister was not reachable on the phone for comment.