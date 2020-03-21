‘Follow curbs on mass gatherings, quarantine without fail’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mass gathering of over 50 people has been prohibited in the district as per the disaster management act. A decision in this regard was taken by District Collector K Gopalakrishnan as part of strengthening the Covid-19 preventive efforts.“Not more than 50 people should gather any events. All station house officers must ensure this. Violating the order is punishable by up to two years in prison,” the order said.

Stick to quarantine directive

The district collector said those who have returned from abroad should not violate the quarantine directive issued by the health department. The returnees should isolate themselves for 14 or 28 days based on specific instruction provided. The violation of this instruction will also see imprisonment of upto two years.

Migrant labourers

The district labour officer has been instructed to take steps to ensure the health of migrant workers from other states. Quarantine facility should also be ensured if need arises. Pamphlets and other means of awareness will be distributed in their languages. The regulations to help migrant labourers should be implemented without fail and failure in doing so could result in imprisonment upto one year.