Kerala demands to raise borrowing limit during PM’s video conference

In view of the Covid-19 crisis, Kerala has urged the Union government to raise the state’s borrowing limit to four per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Covid-19 crisis, Kerala has urged the Union government to raise the state’s borrowing limit to four per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21. Also, the state wants the Centre to give at least 40 per cent of the revenue deficit grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during April and May. A slew of other demands, including food grains at subsidised rate and a special package for hospitality sector, were raised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conferencing with chief ministers of states on Friday. 

As a measure to tide over the crisis, the state should be allowed to front-load next year’s market borrowing in April. The number of man days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) should be immediately increased from 100 to 150 days. Also, wages should be increased by at least `50, Pinarayi demanded. 

State’s demands
Adequate income support schemes for the aged, poor and unorganised sector should be formulated. 
Adequate supply of food grains should be ensured at subsidised rate. Free movement of essential commodities like food and medicines across state borders should be ensured. Banks should be directed to double their micro-credit allocation at reduced interest rates. 

A special package for hospitality sector -- tourism, hotels and restaurants -- and export industries, which are badly hit, should be announced with interest waiver on their loans during moratorium period. National Disaster Relief Fund benefits should be extended to persons under home isolation. Based on the state government’s recommendations, more testing laboratories should be approved in public and private sectors.

Friday updates

1,031 new patients suspected of having Covid-19 were put under observation in the district on Friday. 

Isolation ward 

General Hospital:11 
Medical College Hospital: 22 Peroorkada Model Hospital: 4 Nedumangad Taluk Hospital: 3 Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital: 4 KIMS Hospital: 1

457sample results out. 20 test results negative. Test results of 148 samples are awaited.

4 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 being treated at Medical College Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory.

1,550  passengers who arrived at Trivandrum International Airport on Friday were screened. 55 passengers who arrived at the domestic airport were screened. Five people, including one foreigner, were referred to hospitals. 

Social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp are being used for raising awareness.

