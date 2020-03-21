STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions on Painkuni festival

In the wake of state government restrictions on account of Covid-19, the celebrations of the annual Painkuni festival at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here have been cancelled. 

Published: 21st March 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of state government restrictions on account of Covid-19, the celebrations of the annual Painkuni festival at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here have been cancelled. The festival begins on March 30 and ends on April 8. However, the temple rituals will be held as usual. In a statement, the temple authorities said as part of the preventive measures there will be restrictions on  devotees entering the temple. 

The Annaprasham ritual has been stopped as the ritual witnesses increased participation of devotees. Devotees will not also be allowed to enter the temple during Deeparadhana. The devotees should worship the deity by standing apart. Only, five devotees at a time will be allowed to enter the temple after completion of Deeparadhana. The curbs will also apply to the Arattu procession to be held on April 8.

