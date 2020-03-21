STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark to get a dedicated reading space

A dedicated reading space has been a long-pending demand of the bookworms in Technopark.

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dedicated reading space has been a long-pending demand of the bookworms in Technopark. Now, Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of the IT employees, has proposed to start a library inside the Technopark campus for book lovers. A survey was conducted to find out the genres preferred by the employees. It also gave an insight into those who’re willing to donate books and those who want books for their children. 

“We have already received good feedback from the employees who support the initiative. More than a conventional library, this will include reader-friendly and modernised facilities,” said Dipin Varghese, a techie involved in the initiative. He mentioned that the library is being set up on the lines of the one functional at Infopark, Kochi.

The library at Infopark was started with the help of Ernakulam Public Library. People can select their choice of books online which will be brought by the library staff and then taken back after the requirement is over. The library is open once a week from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays. Dipin, who works at Allianz Technology, says: “We are planning a library-cum-reading facility at Technopark. A request in this regard has already been sent to the State Central Library and the Higher Education Department. We are awaiting the approval of these departments.” A meeting has also been held with Technopark officials and the State Central Library authorities.

An 800-square-foot area near the Technopark Club is proposed to be used for setting up the library. A separate committee has been formed for the smooth functioning of the library. “Considering the demand for children’s books, we are planning to have a separate section for the same in the library,” said Dipin. 
Books will be collected in two weeks and the library will be set up by April.

The Prathidhwani members have conducted a slew of other initiatives for the welfare of the employees. An agricultural club is also functional where vegetables and fruits grown by the employees are put on sale occasionally.

