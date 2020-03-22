STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to take special care of SC/ST communities

The state government has taken steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in areas comprising huge scheduled caste and scheduled tribe population.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in areas comprising huge scheduled caste and scheduled tribe population. The government has appointed special promoters from health and SC/ST departments to identify persons showing symptoms of the virus in the area, including tribal settlements, till May 31.

They will carry out activities to defend the spread of the disease, including identifying persons with symptoms, collecting their travel history details and informing health officers concerned. District scheduled caste development officers and project officers have been entrusted to review the progress of activities.

If any SC/ST person is put under surveillance, essential medical assistance will be given through district administration or local self-governments. Individuals in tribal settlements, who are above 60 years of age, will be given special protein-rich food kits. The kit will contain 500 grams of beans, 500 grams Bengal grams, 500 grams jaggery, 500 grams coconut oil and two kilograms of wheat. Those who lose their jobs will be ensured jobs under the MGNREG Scheme.

