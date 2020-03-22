STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet discusses PPE shortage

To avert such a scenario, a high-level meeting which convened here on Saturday decided to explore the possibility of developing PPE indigenously.

Published: 22nd March 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its fight against Covid-19, the state is staring at an imminent crisis as it is of the fear that it might run out of personal protective equipment (PPE), including facemasks, gloves and others, thereby putting medical personnel at risk.

To avert such a scenario, a high-level meeting which convened here on Saturday decided to explore the possibility of developing PPE indigenously. The meeting that was chaired by Health Minister K K Shailaja and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan observed that sourcing of raw materials for PPE has almost become impossible due to Covid-19’s effect at the global-level.

“Sourcing raw materials and import of PPE are almost impossible. Industries director and Textile Corporation managing director were asked to explore the possibilities of sourcing raw materials at local-level and producing PPE indigenously,” said Shailaja. At the same time, the meet entrusted the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals to produce hand rub solutions on a large scale to meet its statewide demand. It also directed the handloom weavers’ cooperatives’ to ensure the supply of bed sheets, towels, pillow covers, and others at hospitals.

