Temple officials arrested for violating protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayinkeezhu police have arrested 12 committee members of the Malayinkeezhu Sree Krishna Swamy temple for not obeying the government’s instructions on avoiding mass gathering in the wake of Covid-19 spread.

Police recorded the arrest based on a case registered by the district administration against the temple authorities. Case has also been registered against Vellayani Devi temple, which also conducted the arattu procession and rituals violating the restrictions.

The case have been registered against temple festival committee president and secretary as per the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code. They have been told to appear before District Collector K Gopalakrishnan soon. Peroorkada Sree Krishna Swamy temple also conducted arattu procession involving hundreds of devotees as part of its annual festival. The district administration will also register a case against the temple authorities.

In a statement, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that there was a serious lapse from the part of board members of the temples and the government will take action against them. “The government will not allow any move to create a hazard to the public. Temples should avoid any rituals that could create mass gatherings. Even the Sabarimala temple and Guruvayur temple have avoided many rituals in the wake of disease spread. Many temples, churches and mosques were found to be violated the government and the government is taking action against it,” the minister said.