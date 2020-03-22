STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three display symptoms during screening at Amaravila check-post

They will be shifted to isolation wards of Neyyattinkara General Hosp; Travel history of the trio being verified; 64 vehicles, 945 people screened at the check-post till Saturday 

Published: 22nd March 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three persons who displayed Covid-19 symptoms, after being subjected to thermal screening at the Amaravila check-post early on Saturday, have been shifted to isolation wards of Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Officials are now verifying travel history of the trio.  So far, only three suspects have been reported during screening at all check-posts in the district.

According to the district information office, 64 vehicles and 945 people have been screened at the Amaravila check-post till Saturday morning. At the Enchivila check-post, 684 persons and  59 vehicles were screened. Similarly, screening has been intensified at Karakonam, Uchakkada, Vellarada, Netta, Arukani and Kozhivila near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.  In all, 3,028 persons and  287 vehicles were subjected to screening. 

“The thermal screening process has been intensified and we are checking each and every vehicle and person passing though the check-post. Three persons who showed symptoms  were immediately shifted to isolation wards at 2,30 am on Saturday. Many persons from Tamil Nadu, especially from Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, are coming to the state seeking medical assistance for various diseases.  However, if they display Covid-19 symptoms, they will be shifted to the isolation wards set up at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, “ said a health official stationed at the Amaravila check-post. 

Meanwhile, barring goods carriers, all  vehicles, including KSRTC buses, were stopped at the border town of Kaliyikkavila from Saturday morning. Tamil Nadu registered vehicles coming from Kerala are allowed to enter Tamil Nadu after they are sanitised. Special staff are deployed for sanitising the vehicles. The KSRTC buses were stopped at Kaliyikkavila  and their drivers asked to turn back. The passengers were stranded at the border and were forced to seek alternative options. 

District strengthens measures
T’Puram: As many as 508 new patients were put under observation on Saturday. There are 11 people under isolation at General Hospital, 22 at medical college, four at Peroorkada District Model Hospital, three at Nedumangad Taluk Hospital, four at Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital and one at Kims Hospital. Of the 672 samples sent so far for testing, 479 results have been received. The six test results received on Saturday were negative. There are 193 samples on which results are awaited.

Comments

