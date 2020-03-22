Two die as bike rams parked car from behind in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths were killed in a road accident after the motorcycle they were traveling collided on a car which parked on the road side near Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday night.

The deceased are Arun Babu, 20 of Kodunganoor and Bijilal, 20 of Thozhuvancode.

According to police, the accident took place around 8.30 pm when they were proceeding to Vattoyootkavu from Kanjirampara.

When they tried to negotiate a curve, the motorcycle lost control and hit on the rear side of an ambassador car which parked on the left side of the road.

Eye-witnesses said that the bike was over speeding.

Though the passers-by took them into the nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival. The youths suffered sever head injuries which caused the death.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination. The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case in connection with the accident.