Coronavirus: Travancore Devaswom Board bans entry to temples under its fold

On Friday, the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple had announced a ban on devotees for an indefinite period.

People who are working in Chennai as daily labour is returning to thier home town after shops and mall are closed due to coronavirus threat. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has banned the entry of devotees to temples under its fold. Until Sunday evening, the restrictions were in place only at major temples.“The situation warrants more drastic steps. A blanket ban on devotees at all shrines is necessary to achieve the goal of social distancing,” TDB commissioner V Vasu told TNIE.  

“We had earlier left out minor temples from the ban since the number of visitors are less there. But considering the advisory from the Centre and state governments, a blanket ban is needed,” he added.   

Vasu said the board had supplied safety gear like masks, gloves and sanitisers to all employees in the 1,200-odd temples under its control.   

On Sunday, the board had banned the conduct of bali ritual at  Thiruvallam, Thirumullavaram and Varkala temples.The board has also imposed stringent restrictions on the conduct of festivals. Elephants cannot be paraded and all festival rituals should be held without public participation.

On Friday, the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple had announced a ban on devotees for an indefinite period. The Azhimala Shiva temple has banned the entry of devotees until March 31, said trust general secretary S Vijesh.

