Form reserve pool of health professionals: Kerala Medical Officers' Association

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has submitted a set of suggestions to the chief minister’s office in the wake of Covid-19. According to it, a reserve pool of healthcare experts will have to be created to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the health system.

Other recommendations include using the healthcare workforce exclusively for patient care activities, using the police force for ensuring home isolation and booking those who violate home isolation. The association pointed out that a situation in which all the doctors work together under one healthcare institution, with close interaction with each other and with potential Covid-19 cases, will only increase the risk of community transmission, they said.