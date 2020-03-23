STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Form reserve pool of health professionals: Kerala Medical Officers' Association

According to it, a reserve pool of healthcare experts will have to be created to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the health system.

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

A railway worker disinfects coach in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hatia Railway station yard

A railway worker disinfects coach in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has submitted a set of suggestions to the chief minister’s office in the wake of Covid-19. According to it, a reserve pool of healthcare experts will have to be created to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the health system.

Other recommendations include using the healthcare workforce exclusively for patient care activities, using the police force for ensuring home isolation and booking those who violate home isolation. The association pointed out that a situation in which all the doctors work together under one healthcare institution, with close interaction with each other and with potential Covid-19 cases, will only increase the risk of community transmission, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp