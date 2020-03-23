Kaladi man held for spreading coronavirus rumours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old man, who has several cases against him, was arrested by Fort police on Sunday for circulating a hoax that a death due to Covid-19 has occurred in the city. Renjith of Rajani Nivas, Ilamthengu near Kaladi was arrested for his Facebook post on Saturday night.The post had triggered panic and after getting to know about this, Fort police registered a case against him.

65 people booked for lavish marriage

Vattiyoorkavu police booked 65 people, including the bride’s father, for organising and attending a lavish marriage function despite the government order. Ramakrishnan on Sunday conducted his daughter’s marriage at home in which more than 200 people took part. He and three others were held and released on station bail.