Thiruvananthapuram wears deserted look as people observe janata curfew

However, the government had issued strict instructions to ensure that essential services should not be hit.

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:54 AM

People participating in Janata Curfew on March 22.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital came to a standstill on Sunday as the self-imposed Janta curfew was total in the district. All the streets were empty. Residents were busy cleaning their houses and premises while fire and rescue services personnel cleaned the public places as part of containing the Covid-19 spread.

All transport services, including the KSRTC, kept off the road and all the shops, except emergency services, remained locked. Private taxi and autorickshaws also joined the curfew. Agitators infront of the Secretariat also left for home expressing solidarity with the government. Train services were also cut shortened.

The Sunday mass at churches was also cancelled. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar stayed at their homes cleaning the houses and premises.

“The one-day shutdown has a scientific background. Hence, we accepted the Centre’s direction and decided to remain at home. But we should not sit idle at homes. Instead we should clean our houses and premises,” Sunil Kumar told reporters.

However, the government had issued strict instructions to ensure that essential services should not be hit. The delivery of milk and water were not interrupted and hospital canteens remained open. Petrol pumps in many areas were also opened. Meanwhile, residents in apartments and ‘agraharams’ joined in the thanksgiving to the medical team and officials by clapping and clanging plates infront of their houses.

