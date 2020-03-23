Two killed after bike rams parked car

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling crashed into a car which was parked on the roadside near Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday night.The deceased are Arun Babu, 20, of Kodunganoor and Bijilal, 20, of Thozhuvancode. The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

According to police, the accident took place around 8.30pm when they were proceeding to Vattiyoorkavu from Kanjirampara. When they were trying to negotiate a curve, the person riding the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle which rammed an Ambassador car which was parked on the left side of the road. Witnesses say that the motorcycle was speeding. The youth suffered severe head injuries. Though passers-by took them to a nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination.