52 cases registered in Thiruvananthapuram against those who defied lockdown

Police sources said the public were not fully cooperating with the lockdown announcement and some were even objecting to being turned away.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have intensified actions against this who defied the lockdown that was announced by the state government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. In Thiruvananthapuram city limits, more than 50 cases were registered against the offenders, mostly private vehicle owners.

The government had announced that private vehicles will be allowed to ply, but set a condition that only people with emergency needs should make use of the relaxation. However, a handful of people made use of this relaxation throwing into wind the caution. 

In the initial hours, police had a watchful approach, but after coming under criticism during the review meeting held under the monitoring of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the cops sprung in to action.

Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay himself led the operations, checking the vehicles and asking the commuters their reason for hitting the roads.

Police sources said the public were not fully cooperating with the lockdown announcement and some were even objecting to being turned away.

The Commissioner said they have registered 52 cases in the city limits and more cases will be registered if needed.

He said people, who are not executing any emergency tasks , are also coming to the streets and that is not a good gesture.

" We are checking the intention of the commuters and turn away those who are travelling without valid reasons," he said.

The Commissioner added that the people should cooperate with the police and remain at home.

Special Branch sources said they are collecting details of the opened shops that did not sell essential commodities. " Many of those shops, including boutiques and paint shops, were closed and legal action will be taken against them. We will check whether their licenses could be cancelled. The numbers of the private vehicles that plied unnecessarily has also been noted down. They will also have to face legal action," Special Branch sources said.

