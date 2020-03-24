Admin steps in to help foreign  returnees of Karumkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has arranged quarantine facility for over 180 people at the University College hostel here on Monday. The facility is meant for foreign returnees in many panchayats, including Karumkulam, with high population density and very small homes which house more than one family. The authorities of the panchayat situated along the coast have been hampered by lack of infrastructure to isolate foreign returnees .

“Isolating them and providing them necessary facilities will be an uphill task. We have identified Leo XIII School in Pulluvila, where people can be put up and a community kitchen can function should the need arise as we have over 1,000 people still overseas. Close to 48 people were there in our list till Sunday. Today, another 36 people have sought our help. The district administration has assured us that all the needs, including providing timely food, will be addressed,” said Anil Kumar, president, Karumkulam panchayat.

About 40 foreign returnees from the panchayat were shifted to the University hostel even late at night in a vehicle provided by the district administration.They were picked up from home with the help of the community help group formed by the panchayat as per government directives.

“Now, we should think of ways to provide sufficient food to their families who are also in home quarantine. Though, they have enough food stocks now, we will have to look into it in the near future. The situation would have got out of the hand if they hadn’t been moved to the University hostel as some were even seen defying home quarantine. It will be ideal if they could be moved there from the airport itself,” said Anil Kumar.

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said quarantining them at home will prove difficult for people of the panchayat due to space constraints.“We have provided all facilities at the hostel and they will face no difficulties. It’s safer for the public and also for themselves,” he said.