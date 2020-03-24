STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biomedical waste continues to plague Capital

While the city corporation has long been finding ways to tackle the plastic waste menace, a new problem has arisen.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the city corporation has long been finding ways to tackle the plastic waste menace, a new problem has arisen. The piling up of biomedical waste in homes and hospitals. To address such woes, the city corporation set up biomedical waste collection facilities at Mannanthala, Chalai and Palayam last year to collect the biomedical waste generated at hospitals and homes.

However, this isn’t sufficient to cater to 300 hospitals in the district. “We have been collecting biomedical waste according to the waste collection calendar of the city corporation. Every six months, biomedical waste is collected from hospitals,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. “From homes, we get more amount of medicine strips,” he said.

Earlier, the hospitals were directed to dispose of the sanitary napkins and diapers in disposable pouches to be handed over to the biomedical waste disposal facility. However, it was found that the directions were flouted.

“Although we have been giving clear instructions to the sanitary workers who handle the hospital waste, they were found dumping waste on roadsides and water bodies which leads to health threats,” said a corporation official.

Face masks all around
Post the Covid-19 outbreak, single-use face masks and gloves are being used in large quantities and dumped in public places which are posing difficulties to control the spread of the virus. Seeing the enormity of the situation, the city corporation has already set up additional temporary collection bins in different parts of the city such as Thampanoor, Palayam and East Fort.

“We have tied up with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which will collect these used face masks and gloves and take these to the biomedical waste treatment facility. Colour-coded bags have already been placed at these collection points,” said the mayor.He also said movable cameras have been kept in different points in the city to track people disposing of used face masks on the roads. Strict action will be taken against the offenders.

A 10-member team consisting of the health inspectors and health supervisors will take action against the offenders.Indian Medical Association Goes Eco friendly (IMAGE) is the only facility in the state to segregate and treat biomedical waste.

“Segregation, transportation and disposal of biomedical waste have always been a problem. If not handled properly, it leads to dire consequences. At IMAGE, from collection to the scientific disposal of biomedical waste, everything is done systematically,” said Sunil Plakkil, administration manager, IMA. Besides this, training is also being given to sanitation workers on how to handle the biomedical waste. In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, IMAGE has set up coloured bins in public places in the city as well.

