Kerala Building Designers Organisation demands stalling of all construction activities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the growing Covid-19 threat in the state, the All Kerala Building Designers Organisation on Monday has demanded the companies and other technicians in the construction sector to stop all construction-related activities in the district. According to the organization, around 82 major constructions will be stalled.

President of the organisation Kowdiar Harikumar said that the state government should make immediate interventions to control and manage hundreds of migrant labourers working in the construction sector. The organisation has also demanded everyone in the construction sector to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the state and Centre to prevent a mass spread of Covid-19.

“Many construction and maintenance activities are still ongoing which should be stalled immediately. Hundreds of workers in this sector could get adversely affected because of this. We have information that some of the migrant workers are showing fever-like symptoms at a construction site in the city. This may be an ideal time for carrying out construction activities but we have no other way but to stall all these works. So we urge all major construction companies to suspend all activities,” said Harikumar.