Maintain supplies for at least 2 weeks, CM tells merchants

Asks them to maintain prices of essential items and avoid hoarding and black marketing

Published: 24th March 2020 06:04 AM

The main pathway of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram wears a deserted look as the temple authorities restricted the entry of devotees in the wake of Covid-19 scare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state announcing a complete lockdown till March 31, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan asked merchants to keep stocks of essential items for at least two weeks.
According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office here on Monday, Pinarayi directed traders to maintain the prices of essential commodities such as rice, lentils, sugar and salt.

The chief minister held discussion with the representatives of merchants and traders to ensure the supply of food items during the lockdown. He asked merchants to avoid hoarding and black marketing. “Merchants should ensure that the prices of mask and sanitiser do not go beyond the one fixed by the Centre,” said Pinarayi.

During a video conferencing with merchant representatives on Monday, he mooted the idea of home delivery of essential items. “People could face difficulty to visit shops. Shop owners in each locality should make a common arrangement to deliver products at home,” he said. Orders can be collected online or via WhatsApp.

Merchants can utilise the service of lorries here if there are restrictions on freight carriers from other states, he said. Merchants should take care of the health and accommodation of guest workers they employ. The government will intervene to resolve the problems faced by freight carriers from other states. Rent relaxation to shops operated in public buildings will also be considered.

