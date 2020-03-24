STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water cans to be delivered at doorstep

All maintenance works, repairing pipe leakage and distribution through water tankers will continue without hindrance.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 scare, the state water resources department has decided to supply water cans to houses or apartments that face shortage of water. Water will be supplied in 10 litre, 15 litre and 20 litre cans and will be delivered at the doorsteps for free.

The decision was taken after a meeting of water resources department and Kerala Water Authority. The facility will be provided for the next two weeks. Apart from the vehicles used now, 120 extra vehicles under the water resources department will also be used to ensure smooth supply.

The water authority will appoint nodal officers in all districts. Even during this period, water supply through the canals for irrigation will not be stopped.

Pump houses, water treatment plants and intakes will all function without fail. The bills pending for contractors and suppliers will be given as soon as possible.

Chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers have been given the responsibility to allocate sufficient staff for various associated purposes. Without express direction, no one has to reach the office. However, those who are assigned jobs should be available on phone round-the-clock.

