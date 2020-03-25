STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre’s package disappointing: Isaac

Isaac said the state was expecting some kind of support on the demands put forth before the Centre.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 package by the Union government is highly disappointing, as there are no measures to support the poor, said state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac. At a time when the country is going through such a situation, the Centre does not know what to do, he alleged.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s declarations have nothing that can actually deal with the crisis. “She simply extended the deadline to file IT returns and link Aadhaar with PAN card. There were a few relaxations for people with fixed income. When crores of daily wage labourers are worried, she has not addressed the same,” said Isaac.

He also criticised Sitharaman for ignoring the demands by the cooperative sector. In the present crisis, it was the cooperative sector that provided Rs 1,200 crore to the state government to distribute social security pensions. Now they will have to give 2 per cent interest just for that. That’s the way the Centre punishes the cooperative sector for supporting the state government.

Isaac said the state was expecting some kind of support on the demands put forth before the Centre. There are a number of issues that the state brought to the attention of the Centre, right from the time the present crisis began. These included effective distribution of foodgrains, hiking wages for MGNREGS workers and so on. But none of them were implemented, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp