Get your vehicle sanitised for free at this fuel station

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the entire state machinery is busy spreading awareness among the public on the importance of self-hygiene, Suresh Kumar who runs a petrol pump at Kanjirampara in the state capital has decided to sanitise all the vehicles arriving at his pump to fill tanks. A steady decline in the number of vehicles arriving at the fuel station hasn’t deterred this 52-year-old good samaritan.

Hundreds of vehicles including auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and buses are sanitised for free at his fuel station.“I wanted to do something for my customers. I procured sanitisers and a spraying machine to clean the vehicles. This is the time to make sure that we are there for each other,” says Suresh Kumar, who has been running the fuel station for the past two decades.

“Hand railings in buses, spaces in autorickshaws -- these are unsafe areas. People do not have a choice but to depend on the vehicles available to them. I have seen several happy faces since I started sterilising vehicles,” says Suresh, who was recently awarded the Innovative Dealers Special Award by Indian Oil Corporation.

“Last week there was a 50 to 55 per cent decline in the number of vehicles and in the past couple of days, the figures have decreased to 5 per cent. The loss in revenue has taken a toll but I will not fire my staff. Protective gears have been provided. And toilets at the station are cleaned on an hourly basis,” he says. Suresh has always been at the forefront to help others. “I used to serve buttermilk during the summer in 2018. I’d also served free midday meals for drivers. My family has been my biggest support,” adds Suresh.