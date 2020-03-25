STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KWA to deploy nodal officer in each district to address water shortage

The district emergency operation cell will function round the clock and KWA employees will be part of it. Water cans would be supplied free of cost to the needy through the cell.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:54 AM

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority has made special arrangements to ensure adequate water supply as part of the Covid-19 precaution. Every district will have a nodal officer to coordinate the water distribution works, said joint managing director of Kerala Water Authority S Venkitesapathy.

The nodal officer will take up the complaints received at the district emergency operation cell regarding water shortage. The officer will consult the district collector to address the issue promptly, said Venkitesapathy.

“We have limited the attendance of staff. But water purification units and pump houses will function without any hindrance,” said the joint managing director.

He said there was no shortage of chemicals used for water purification and all emergency maintenance works would be carried out abiding by the lockdown guidelines. A special unit at the division level would be set up to carry out maintenance.

