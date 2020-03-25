Social security pension to be distributed from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will distribute social security and welfare pensions for October and November 2019 from March 27. Orders were issued on Tuesday sanctioning `1,218 crore, including `1,069 crore for social security pension and `149 crore for welfare pension.

Pensions will be disbursed to those who have completed mustering. The remaining pension amount will be distributed before Vishu. Pension arrears will also be distributed along with it.

Finance minister Thomas Isaac pointed out that the government has already announced measures to ensure that people have money in hand. Though the state government expected the Centre to give pending GST arrears of `3,000 crore due to the state, there was no such measure. In such a scenario, it’s the state’s cooperative sector that came to the rescue, he said.

Isaac said the announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are disappointing. Other than a declaration that a financial package would be announced soon, nothing has been announced.

States are reeling under a major financial crisis. Even when revenue from taxes have drastically gone down, the state government is not reluctant to come up with relief measures. The government will ensure that daily wage workers and other labourers will always have some money in hand.