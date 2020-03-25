Stars not aligned well: Kerala youth en route to astrologer lands in police custody for breaking curfew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala youth who ventured out of his home to consult an astrologer landed in police custody on Wednesday.

According to police, the youth who came on a motorbike was intercepted at Kattakkada junction. He was a local resident who told the patrol team led by inspector D Biju Kumar that he was out to meet an astrologer. He wanted a remedy from the astrologer for the delay in his marriage.

The CI took the youth and several others who defied the lockdown to the police station. "A total of 14 cases were registered against those defied the lockdown order, including one against the youth. Their vehicles were also seized," police said.

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police booked a total of 195 persons on the day, seizeing 145 vehicles.