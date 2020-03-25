Veterinary centre to follow new time schedule

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, the district veterinary centre has come up with new regulations in the wake of Covid-19 threat.

As per the recommendation of the hospital development committee, the district veterinary centre will function on working days from 10am to 5pm and on holidays from 10am to 1pm.

The veterinary centre has also restricted the entry of children under 10 years of age on its premises.

The authorities have temporarily suspended the administration of vaccines for animals until further notice. Other rules include prohibiting the entry of more than two persons with an animal and keeping a distance of one metre from each other.Also, the authorities have urged pet owners to not bring their pets to the hospital unless necessary.