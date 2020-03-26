G Jayaraj removed as C-Dit director

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has removed G Jayaraj as director of the C-Dit. IT Mission director Dr Chithra S has been given additional charge of C-Dit director, said order by IT principal secretary M Sivasankar on Tuesday.

The appointment of Jayaraj, husband of CPM state committee member and Haritha Keralam Mission vice-chairperson TN Seema, was mired in controversy. A petition related to the irregularities in the appointment is pending in the High Court. The High Court had asked the government to submit the file on his appointment before March 26.