IT firms liberal with work-from-home option

The companies, while making the work arrangement, had to find enough computers for employees.

Published: 26th March 2020

Work from home

Image for representational purpose only.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unusual circumstances call for unusual responses. The IT companies in the state have found novel methods to expand the work-from-home (WFH) facility for employees in the wake of Covid-19.

Within a week, several companies have given WFH option to all its employees. It includes large companies with an employee base between 1,000 and 8,000 such as Ernst & Young (EY), Oracle India and H&R Block. Similarly, companies such as Infosys and UST Global have given WFH option to over 60 per cent of employees.

“The measures taken by IT companies have exceeded our expectation. Our demand was that at least 50 per cent of employees should get WFH option,” said Rajeev Krishnan of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in Technopark. He said a visible change was seen in IT companies since Wednesday.

The companies, while making the work arrangement, had to find enough computers for employees. “We were able to provide Windows laptops to every employee who opted for WFH. But we had to make special arrangements for employees working on Apple computers,” said a manager of an IT company.
Another firm offered interest-free loans to purchase laptops so that employees can work from home. IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies are generous with paid leaves, as they do not have the option to provide WFH. 

